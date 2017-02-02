9 Children Removed From Home, 3 Adults Arrested on Drug Charges

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Social services removed nine children, ranging in age from 5-to-12, from a home in Laurel County where authorities say they found guns and drugs.

Deputies say three adults were arrested at the home off Adams Road, south of London.

Investigators say 38-year old Ryan Heino, of London, 27-year old Kristen Moses, of Corbin, and 38-year old Ansel Cornelius, of Corbin, admitted they had all smoked marijuana in the home with the children present.

All three were arrested and charged with numerous drug offenses. They were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Deputies say they found several pipes with residue, small baggies, straws, digital scales, four containers with different pills in them and four guns inside the home.

Investigators say social services placed all the children with other family members.