Lexington Man Arrested for Stealing Vehicle

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington man responsible for stealing a vehicle is arrested early Wednesday morning. Laurel County Deputies arrested 47-year-old Jerry Moffit, Jr. at a traffic stop on I-75 just south of London.

The white colored Ford Econoline E-250 was reported stolen, but due to a GPS tracking system, deputies were able to locate the vehicle traveling northbound on the interstate at the 11 mile marker in Whitley County.

After a conducted traffic stop, Moffit, Jr. was arrested without incident. He told deputies he had recently been kicked out of the location he had been staying and needed a ride. He said he had found the Ford Econoline in a parking lot with the keys inside, and took the vehicle.

Moffit, Jr. has been booked in the Laurel County Detention Center on charges of receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more and not having an operator’s license.