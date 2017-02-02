Lexington Man Arrested for Stealing Vehicle

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , ,

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington man responsible for stealing a vehicle is arrested early Wednesday morning.  Laurel County Deputies arrested 47-year-old Jerry Moffit, Jr. at a traffic stop on I-75 just south of London.

The white colored Ford Econoline E-250 was reported stolen, but due to a GPS tracking system, deputies were able to locate the vehicle traveling northbound on the interstate at the 11 mile marker in Whitley County.

After a conducted traffic stop, Moffit, Jr. was arrested without incident.  He told deputies he had recently been kicked out of the location he had been staying and needed a ride.  He said he had found the Ford Econoline in a parking lot with the keys inside, and took the vehicle.

Moffit, Jr. has been booked in the Laurel County Detention Center on charges of receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more and not having an operator’s license.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
LPD: Man Arrested for DUI After Driving Into Neighbor’s House
Read More»
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Golden Alert for Missing Laurel County Woman
Read More»
9 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
LPD: Man Arrested After Fire Station Burglary
Read More»
﻿
More News»