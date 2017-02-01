Work on Owensboro Bluegrass Center Uncertain

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) – Three weeks after the company that was building an Owensboro music center filed for bankruptcy, officials still aren’t sure when work will resume on the $15.3 million facility.

Construction on the International Bluegrass Music Center was about 15 percent complete when Peyronnin Construction, an Evansville, Indiana company, filed for bankruptcy on Jan. 9.

City attorney and assistant city manager Ed Ray told the Messenger-Inquirer of Owensboro (http://bit.ly/2kTSBRL ) on Monday that the city is waiting for a bankruptcy court to declare that the contract is in default before an insurance company decide how to move forward with the project.

Ray says the city still hopes to have the bluegrass center open in by the late spring or early summer of 2018.

