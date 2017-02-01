Wild Thyme – Simple Grain Free Granola

30-minute grain free granola packed with seeds, nuts, coconut and naturally sweetened! Vegan, gluten free and the perfect healthy, protein-rich breakfast or snack!

Ingredients

1/2 cup unsweetened coconut flake

2 cups slivered raw almonds (slivered almonds do best here)

1 1/4 cup raw pecans

1 cup raw walnuts

3 Tbsp chia seeds

1 Tbsp flax seed meal

OPTIONAL: 1 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon and clove

zest of one orange

2 Tbsp coconut, cane or muscavado sugar

1/4 tsp of sea salt

3 Tbsp coconut or olive oil

1/4 cup + 1 Tbsp maple syrup

OPTIONAL: 1/4 cup dried blueberries (or other dried fruit)

OPTIONAL: 1/4 cup roasted unsalted sunflower seeds

Instructions

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F and position a rack in the center of the oven. In a large mixing bowl, combine the coconut, nuts, chia seeds, flax seed, cinnamon, coconut, orange zest, sugar, and salt. In a small saucepan over low heat, warm the coconut oil and maple syrup and pour over the dry ingredients and mix well. Spread the mixture evenly onto a large baking sheet (may require two depending on size) and bake for 20 minutes. Then remove from oven, add dried blueberries and roasted sunflower seeds and stir. Increase heat to 340 degrees and return to oven for another 5-8 minutes, or until deep golden brown. The coconut oil will help this granola crisp up nicely, but be sure to watch it carefully as it browns quickly. Once the granola is visibly browned and done cooking (about 27 minutes total for me), remove from the oven and let cool completely. Store in a container with an air-tight seal and it should keep for a few weeks.

