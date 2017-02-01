Wild Thyme – Simple Grain Free Granola

30-minute grain free granola packed with seeds, nuts, coconut and naturally sweetened! Vegan, gluten free and the perfect healthy, protein-rich breakfast or snack!
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup unsweetened coconut flake
- 2 cups slivered raw almonds (slivered almonds do best here)
- 1 1/4 cup raw pecans
- 1 cup raw walnuts
- 3 Tbsp chia seeds
- 1 Tbsp flax seed meal
- OPTIONAL: 1 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon and clove
- zest of one orange
- 2 Tbsp coconut, cane or muscavado sugar
- 1/4 tsp of sea salt
- 3 Tbsp coconut or olive oil
- 1/4 cup + 1 Tbsp maple syrup
- OPTIONAL: 1/4 cup dried blueberries (or other dried fruit)
- OPTIONAL: 1/4 cup roasted unsalted sunflower seeds
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees F and position a rack in the center of the oven.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the coconut, nuts, chia seeds, flax seed, cinnamon, coconut, orange zest, sugar, and salt.
- In a small saucepan over low heat, warm the coconut oil and maple syrup and pour over the dry ingredients and mix well.
- Spread the mixture evenly onto a large baking sheet (may require two depending on size) and bake for 20 minutes. Then remove from oven, add dried blueberries and roasted sunflower seeds and stir.
- Increase heat to 340 degrees and return to oven for another 5-8 minutes, or until deep golden brown.
- The coconut oil will help this granola crisp up nicely, but be sure to watch it carefully as it browns quickly.
- Once the granola is visibly browned and done cooking (about 27 minutes total for me), remove from the oven and let cool completely.
- Store in a container with an air-tight seal and it should keep for a few weeks.
