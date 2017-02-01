Valentine’s Day Tea Event – Waveland State Historic Site

Make this Valentine’s Day one for the history books by taking your love to Waveland State Historic Site to enjoy an Evening Tea! Doug High sits down with Park Manager Charla Reed to get the details on the February 14th event, happening at 6:30 p.m.

Tea will include finger sandwiches, scones and finger desserts and will be served in the mansion on fine china by costumed interpreters. Once finished with the tea, visitors can enjoy a tour of the Waveland Mansion, for a unique, one-of-a-kind experience!

Cost to attend the event are $30 per person, and reservations are required. Gluten free options are available but must be requested when placing your reservation.

Call (859) 272-3611 today to schedule your special Valentine’s Day Tea spot. Seats are limited and spaces are filling up fast!