UK Escapes Georgia in OT 90-81

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Malik Monk made two 3-pointers and scored eight of 37 points in overtime, and Bam Adebayo and Dominique Hawkins added baskets to help No. 8 Kentucky outlast Georgia 90-81 on Tuesday night and end a two-game losing streak.

The Wildcats appeared headed to their third straight loss until Monk’s jumper with 8 seconds remaining in regulation tied the game at 76 and brought the crowd to its feet. Hawkins’ desperation heave from midcourt bounced off the rim as the horn sounded.

Hawkins’ drive got the Wildcats started in OT before Monk made his first 3 for a five-point lead. His second made it 85-81 and Adebayo followed with a slam off Monk’s lob for a six-point cushion. Isaiah Briscoe (23 points, 11 rebounds) made a free throw and Monk added two more with 43.3 seconds left to seal the win.

Adebayo had 12 points as Kentucky (18-4, 8-1 Southeastern Conference) avoided its longest losing streak since dropping its final four regular season games in 2008-09.

J.J. Frazier had 23 points before fouling out and Yante Maten added 22 for the Bulldogs (13-9, 4-5), who lost for the fourth time in six games.

