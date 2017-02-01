Two-Car Crash Critically Injured 1 Man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police say one man was critically injured following a crash in Lexington.

The accident happened on Nicholasville Road and Jessalin Drive just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, an SUV and a car collided after one of the drivers ran a red light.

They say the driver of the SUV had to be cut from his vehicle. He was rushed to the University of Kentucky hospital with critical injuries.

Police say the driver of the car was also taken to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Police say alcohol may be a factor in the accident.