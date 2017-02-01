“On the Table” – Blue Grass Community Foundation

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

Doug High sits down with Laurie Preston and Jamie Rodgers to talk about a unique opportunity to open up a dialogue with community members about issues affecting the quality of life in Lexington by joining the Blue Grass Community Foundation at the “On The Table,” happening Wednesday, March 15th.

On the Table asks community members to gather around a table with friends, neighbors, colleagues, and maybe even a few people meeting for the first time, to have a real conversation about what’s important, with the hope that the conversations had might fuel real change.

For more information on the event, head to www.bgcf.org/onthetable.

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

12 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Valentine’s Day Tea Event – Waveland State Historic Site
Read More»
12 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Relationship Checkup – University of Kentucky Family Center
Read More»
12 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Black History Month at The Lyric Theatre
Read More»
﻿
More News»