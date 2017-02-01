“On the Table” – Blue Grass Community Foundation

Doug High sits down with Laurie Preston and Jamie Rodgers to talk about a unique opportunity to open up a dialogue with community members about issues affecting the quality of life in Lexington by joining the Blue Grass Community Foundation at the “On The Table,” happening Wednesday, March 15th.

On the Table asks community members to gather around a table with friends, neighbors, colleagues, and maybe even a few people meeting for the first time, to have a real conversation about what’s important, with the hope that the conversations had might fuel real change.

For more information on the event, head to www.bgcf.org/onthetable.