We love when Diana Mckinney of Grace Coffee Cafe & Bakery stops by because she always has something delicious for us to try! Check out some of these fabulous Valentine’s Days desserts that’ll show the ones you love how much you care.

To learn more, visit their website, like them on Facebook, or call (859) 355-5851.

Grace Coffee Cafe Bakery is located at 740 Bypass Rd in Winchester.