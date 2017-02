DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 10-year old boy who was last seen in the Williamstown/Mason area, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

Cyle Fain is 4’4,” 98-pounds with blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey/blue jersey-type long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, no coat and no shoes.

Anyone with information on Fain’s whereabouts should call your local law enforcement agency.