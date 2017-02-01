SCAM ALERT: Don’t Fall for “Sweetheart” Scam

FRANKFORT, KY. (WTVQ) – As Valentine’s Day approaches, Attorney General Andy Beshear is warning Kentuckians of the “sweetheart” scam, which reports suggest caused Kentuckians to lose more than $80,000 last year.

A sweetheart scammer typically uses a fake photo and identity to approach a victim through social media or online dating sites and acts as if they are interested in getting to know him or her.

Over time, the scammer works to develop a long-distance, sham relationship with the victim. Once the scammer gains the victim’s trust, they pretend to need emergency funds and asks the victim to wire money, send prepaid gift cards or other hard-to-trace payment methods.

Beshear said the beginning of the year and Valentine’s Day brings about scammers who are looking to exploit those seeking new friendships and relationships.

Beshear says the following red flags could help identify a sweetheart scam:

If the person claims very quickly that they are in love;

Refuses to meet in person;

Asks to leave the protections of a legitimate dating or social media site and communicate via email, text or instant messenger;

Demands the relationship be a secret;

Provides information that cannot be verified through an independent online search or through trustworthy sources;

Demands money or gift cards sent overseas;

Solicits sensitive personal or financial information.

Kentuckians who suspect a scam should contact the Office of the Attorney General at 502-696-5300 and fill out an online complaint form.