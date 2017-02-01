Ronda’s Journey Continues… #CantStopWontStop

Is Ronda still on track to reach her weight loss goals? Check out this clip as we continue her #CantStopWontStop journey. Plus, David Goldman & Stacey Blake of Bluegrass Medical Aesthetics tell us about a special offer they have going on right now, where you can get 1 FREE Kybella treatment when you sign up for their medically supervised Weight Loss program.

For more info visit their Facebook, website or by calling (502) 868-0806.

Bluegrass Medical Aesthetics is located at 106 Magnolia Dr in Georgetown.