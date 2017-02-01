Reward Offered in Old Fort Harrod State Park Vandalism Case

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the person or people who were involved in the recent vandalism at Old Fort Harrod State Park that resulted in the death of a sheep.

An additional reward of $1,800 will also be rewarded to anyone who can provide the information needed to solve the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Harrodsburg Police Department at 859-734-3311 or contact Crime Stoppers through Text-A-Tip at 859-325-3017.