Relationship Checkup – University of Kentucky Family Center

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Tracey Werner-Wilson, Director of the University of Kentucky Family Center, drops by the studio to tell Meteorologist Eric Burke about how couples can get a relationship checkup at the center between February 9th and 17th.

Couples can explore the dynamics of their relationships between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. every day except Sunday during the clinic.

The Family Center is located in Scovall Hall on UK’s campus.

For more information, call (859) 257-7755 or head to familycenter.uky.edu.