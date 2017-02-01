Mostly Cloudy & Mild Wednesday, Colder End to the Week

Partly cloudy skies and colder temperatures for your Wednesday morning, clouds will continue to move in throughout the morning and there are a few pockets of light drizzle. Mostly cloudy and mild today with light winds and high temps near 50 degrees. Skies clear overnight and low temps fall into the 20’s. Mostly sunny skies and colder temps for Groundhog Day Thursday. Friday and the weekend stay cold with a chance of freezing rain and a wintry mix Saturday night through Sunday.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke