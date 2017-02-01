KY Congressional Delegation Reacts Along Party Lines to Gorsuch Nomination

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ) – Not surprisingly, Kentucky’s congressional delegation reacted along party lines Tuesday night to President Donald Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Republican lawmakers praised the choice, Democrats criticized it.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said President Trump made an outstanding decision.

“Like Justice Scalia, he (Judge Gorsuch) understands the constitutional limits on the authority of a federal judge and that the duty of a judge is to apply the law even-handedly,” McConnell said in a video statement released by his office.

U.S. Senator Rand Paul also approved the choice.

“I congratulate President Trump for nominating a conservative jurist with outstanding credentials and experience to the Supreme Court,” Senator Paul said in a prepared statement.

Before President Trump even announced his nominee to a national television audience, Congressman John Yarmuth, a Democrat from Louisville, Tweeted out this message:

“No matter who @POTUS picks in tonight’s reality show ceremony, @SENATEDEMS owe him nothing more than the consideration Merrick Garland got.” Representative Yarmuth was referring to President Obama’s nominee last year whose confirmation Senate Republicans blocked, which was led by Kentucky’s Mitch McConnell.