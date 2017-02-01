KSP: Woman Reportedly Killed Husband Over Settlement Money Spending

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman accused of killing her family told investigators she shot her husband because he had spent most of a $264,000 settlement she had received last year, according to a report in the News Journal, quoting a State Police detective who testified at a preliminary hearing on Wednesday in Whitley District Court.

The newspaper reports Courtney Taylor told investigators she shot her teenaged daughters because she didn’t want them growing up without a mother and feeling unloved like she was.

State Police say Taylor shot her husband, 56-year old Larry Taylor, and the couple’s two daughters, 18-year old Jessie Taylor and 13-year old Jolee Taylor, in the family home on January 13, 2017.

The News Journal reports that all three family members were shot in the head at close range in their respective bedrooms with a 9mm handgun.

In addition to the three counts of murder, Courtney Taylor faces two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder for reportedly pointing a gun at sheriff’s deputies when they arrived to investigate the shootings. One of the responding deputies shot her once in the upper torso and once in the stomach. She was treated for her gunshot wounds at UK Hospital in Lexington.

The News Journal reports that security was especially tight in court on Wednesday and that Taylor was brought in, in a wheelchair.

The newspaper reports that investigators say they found about six pages of handwritten notes that had been discarded in a kitchen garbage can in the Taylor home, and a spiral notebook on the couch that had some information about why she reportedly killed her daughters.

The lead KSP detective in the case testified at the hearing that Taylor admitted she killed her husband and daughters when he interviewed her at UK Hospital three days after the shootings, according to the News Journal.

Special Judge John Chappell found probable cause based on the testimony at the preliminary hearing, so the case was sent to the Whitley County Grand Jury, which is scheduled to hear evidence in the case on February 6, 2017, according to the News Journal.

The judge ordered that Taylor’s bond remain at $1 million full cash, according to the newspaper.

She remains in the Whitley County Detention Center.