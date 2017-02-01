KSP: 13-Year Old Girl Fires Shot, Robs Clothing Store

GRAND RIVERS, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police say a 13-year old girl, wearing a mask, went into a clothing store in Grand Rivers, fired a shot into the ceiling and robbed the business of cash on Tuesday.

Investigators say the robbery happened at The Pink Tractor around 12:30 p.m.

Four hours after the crime, investigators went to a home in Grand Rivers and charged the 13-year old girl and a 14-year old boy with robbery. State Pollice say the girl was also charged with wanton endangerment for reportedly firing a shot in the business.

The teens were lodged in the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center. Their names weren’t released because of their minors.