Hospice of the Bluegrass Has More Services, New Name

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hospice of the Bluegrass is now Bluegrass Care Navigators, the company announced Wednesday.

The Lexington-based nonprofit, which provides services throughout Kentucky, chose the new name because the organization now guides and provides care to more people in more ways.

The company’s service line names will include Bluegrass Extra Care, Bluegrass Traditional Care, Bluegrass Palliative Care, Bluegrass Hospice Care and Bluegrass Grief Care.

To learn more, visit www.bgcarenav.org or call 855-492-0812.

