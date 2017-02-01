Health Department Alerts Parents to Fayette Co. Pertussis Cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is notifying parents of Clays Mill Elementary School of two confirmed cases of pertussis, or whooping cough.

Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory illness spread by coughing and sneezing. It affects people of all ages but can be most serious in infants and those with chronic diseases.

The early symptoms are similar to a common cold: runny nose, sneezing, low-grade fever and coughing. After 1-2 weeks, the cough often gets worse, changing from a dry, hacking cough to bursts of uncontrollable, sometimes violent, coughing. During a coughing episode, it might be temporarily impossible to take a breath because of the intensity and repetition of the coughs. When finally able to breathe, the person might take a sudden gasp of air, which can cause a “whooping” sound. Vomiting and exhaustion can often follow a coughing spell.

Anyone with these symptoms should visit their health care provider for evaluation. Pertussis is treated with antibiotics. If given during the very early stage of the illness, antibiotics may help shorten the illness. For more information about pertussis, call 859-231-9791.

The vaccine is routine and required for school-age kids. One dose of the booster vaccine, called Tdap, is recommended for ages 11 and above for protection. The vaccine not only protects the person receiving the vaccine, but it helps prevent pertussis from being spread to other people they come in contact with.

Teenagers and adults who have never received the Tdap vaccine should check with their primary care provider or call the health department at 859-288-2483 to check availability.