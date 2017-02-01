Frontier to Add Nonstop Flights to 3 Cities from CVG

HEBRON, Ky. (AP) – Frontier Airlines will soon be adding three new nonstop flights to the Cincinnati region’s airport.

News outlets report that the carrier announced Tuesday that it will be offering nonstop service to New York City, Minneapolis and San Diego from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron, Kentucky.

The flights will begin in this spring with introductory fares as low as $29.

The low-cost carrier will have approximately 93 weekly flights out of the airport, which is nearly double the number of weekly flights Frontier had last year at this time.

Tuesday’s announcement comes after Dallas-based Southwest Airlines said last month that it would begin daily service from the Hebron airport to Chicago and Baltimore starting June 4.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

