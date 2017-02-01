UPDATE: 9 Cases of Pertussis at W. Irvine elem.

IRVINE, Ky. (WTVQ) -The Estill County Health Department says there have now been nine confirmed cases of pertussis (or whooping cough,) at West Irvine Elementary, along with one confirmed case at Estill County High School.

The Health Department says it has information and recommendations for parents available.

Officials are continuing to recommend the Tdap vaccine, which protects against several diseases, including whooping cough.

If a child is exhibiting a cough-like illness, the Health Department is urging parents to schedule an appointment with a doctor.

The Health Department says they have the vaccine on-hand if parents are unable to get it a their doctor’s office.

___

1/24/17

Estill Co. Health Dept.: 2 Cases of Pertussis at W. Irvine Elem.

The Estill County Health Department is warning parents that children may have been exposed to pertussis (or whooping cough,) after two cases were confirmed at West Irvine Elementary.

They are recommending that parents consider vaccination their children with the Tdap vaccine, which protects against several diseases, including whooping cough.

Health officials, say they do not routinely give the Tdap vaccine to children until they enter the 6th grade, but it can be administered as early as age 10.

The Estill County Health Department says they have the vaccine, if it is unavailable through the child’s doctor.

For more information, call (606) 723-5227.