Overview: Colder temperatures return Thursday into the weekend, with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The next best chance for precipitation will be on Sunday, with a chance for a wintry mix. There is still plenty of uncertainty with regard to precipitation type and amounts for Sunday, yet the latest weather model data has suggested less available moisture, which may continue to decrease rain chances and amounts. There will be a warming trend with more rain chances Monday through Wednesday of next week.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies develop overnight, with cold low temperatures around 27 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies will return for Groundhog Day Thursday, with a seasonably chilly high temperature of 42 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures will be around for Thursday night, with overnight low temperatures around 20 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies continue for Friday, with a chilly afternoon high temperature of 37 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and colder temperatures return, with a low temperature of 15 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be around for Saturday, with a high temperature of 38 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A little wintry mix to snow will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning, with an overnight low temperature of 28 degrees.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies and a chance for a more widespread wintry mix to rain will develop for Sunday, with an afternoon high temperature of 45 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Lingering rain will be possible for Sunday night, with an overnight low temperature of 31 degrees.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies and more rain chances continue for Monday, with a high temperature of 49 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and chilly temperatures continue, with a chance for a few rain showers. Overnight low temperatures will be around 42 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers continue, with a high temperature of 62 degrees. A few thunderstorms will be possible as well.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and rain showers will be possible Tuesday night, with an overnight low temperature of 46 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Rain chances continue for Wednesday, with a cool afternoon high temperature of 50 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers