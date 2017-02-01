Central Kentucky Signing Day 2017

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – We whip around to 7 coverage area stops to bring you the most comprehensive local signing day recap in the video.

Check the list below for additional signings from across the area.

Lafayette –

Jed Wills- Alabama

Walker Wood- UK

Quinton Brown- Lindsey Wilson

Alex Simpson- Preferred Walk-On UK

Branden Layne- Preferred Walk- On UK

Lexington Catholic –

Ben Buchignani –  Football  – Georgetown College

Woodford Lankford – Football – Toledo

Austin Pedroche – Football  – Centre

Michaela Reinhart  –  Cross Country –  Duke

Jacob Roberts  – Boys Soccer  – Georgetown College

Patrick Wells –  Boys Golf  –  Georgetown College

Bryan Station –

Quinten Floyd – EKU

Shane Burks – EKU

Tates Creek –

Jackson Beerman – EKU

Ebube Emeh – Charleston

Xavier Johnson – Kentucky State

Scott Co. –

Colby McKee – Austin Peay

Pulaski Co. –

Jake Johnson – Georgetown College

Jake New, Cullen Cox, Jackson Mobley – Lindsey Wilson

Southwestern –

Austin Daulton – Murray State

Rockcastle Co. – u

Mikey Tomlinson – Georgetown College

Western Hills –

Logan Floyd – Morehead State

Danville –

Zach Dampier – Georgetown College

Henry Clay –

Evan Works, Andrew Young – Hanover

West Jess –

Anna Lee, Eva Mitchell – Soccer – Kentucky

 

