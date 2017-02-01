Central Kentucky Signing Day 2017

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – We whip around to 7 coverage area stops to bring you the most comprehensive local signing day recap in the video.
Check the list below for additional signings from across the area.
Lafayette –
Jed Wills- Alabama
Walker Wood- UK
Quinton Brown- Lindsey Wilson
Alex Simpson- Preferred Walk-On UK
Branden Layne- Preferred Walk- On UK
Lexington Catholic –
Ben Buchignani – Football – Georgetown College
Woodford Lankford – Football – Toledo
Austin Pedroche – Football – Centre
Michaela Reinhart – Cross Country – Duke
Jacob Roberts – Boys Soccer – Georgetown College
Patrick Wells – Boys Golf – Georgetown College
Bryan Station –
Quinten Floyd – EKU
Shane Burks – EKU
Tates Creek –
Jackson Beerman – EKU
Ebube Emeh – Charleston
Xavier Johnson – Kentucky State
Scott Co. –
Colby McKee – Austin Peay
Pulaski Co. –
Jake Johnson – Georgetown College
Jake New, Cullen Cox, Jackson Mobley – Lindsey Wilson
Southwestern –
Austin Daulton – Murray State
Rockcastle Co. – u
Mikey Tomlinson – Georgetown College
Western Hills –
Logan Floyd – Morehead State
Danville –
Zach Dampier – Georgetown College
Henry Clay –
Evan Works, Andrew Young – Hanover
West Jess –
Anna Lee, Eva Mitchell – Soccer – Kentucky