Central Kentucky Signing Day 2017

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – We whip around to 7 coverage area stops to bring you the most comprehensive local signing day recap in the video.

Check the list below for additional signings from across the area.

Lafayette –

Jed Wills- Alabama

Walker Wood- UK

Quinton Brown- Lindsey Wilson

Alex Simpson- Preferred Walk-On UK

Branden Layne- Preferred Walk- On UK

Lexington Catholic –

Ben Buchignani – Football – Georgetown College

Woodford Lankford – Football – Toledo

Austin Pedroche – Football – Centre

Michaela Reinhart – Cross Country – Duke

Jacob Roberts – Boys Soccer – Georgetown College

Patrick Wells – Boys Golf – Georgetown College

Bryan Station –

Quinten Floyd – EKU

Shane Burks – EKU

Tates Creek –

Jackson Beerman – EKU

Ebube Emeh – Charleston

Xavier Johnson – Kentucky State

Scott Co. –

Colby McKee – Austin Peay

Pulaski Co. –

Jake Johnson – Georgetown College

Jake New, Cullen Cox, Jackson Mobley – Lindsey Wilson

Southwestern –

Austin Daulton – Murray State

Rockcastle Co. – u

Mikey Tomlinson – Georgetown College

Western Hills –

Logan Floyd – Morehead State

Danville –

Zach Dampier – Georgetown College

Henry Clay –

Evan Works, Andrew Young – Hanover

West Jess –

Anna Lee, Eva Mitchell – Soccer – Kentucky