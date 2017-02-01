UPDATE: Rockcastle Boil Water Advisory Lifted

MT. VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Eastern Rockcastle Water Association has lifted the boil water advisory for customers in the Sand Springs area.

The advisory went into effect back on January 27th.

No word from the water company why the advisory was implemented.

___

1/27/17 12:58 a.m.

BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Rockcastle County

The Eastern Rockcastle Water Association has issued a boil water advisory for all customers in the Sand Springs area.

Customers should bring all water to a rolling boil,let it boil for three minutes, then let it cool before using, or should use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.

ABC 36 will update this story when the advisory is lifted.