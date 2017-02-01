Black History Month at The Lyric Theatre

Donald R. Mason, and Yajaira Aich West drop by the studio to tell Katie Solove about the wealth of events happening at the Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center in celebration of Black History Month.

Events include “Feed the Soul Wednesday,” happening February 8 beginning at 11:30 a.m., which will feature a buffet provided by Dupree Catering & Events, and a performance by Rae’Shawna Campbell. Tickets can be purchased at lexingtonlyric.tix.com. The event kick off a series that will continue the 2nd Wednesday of the month, concluding in December.

February will also see the start of the Hidden Colors film series, happening every Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.  The films are free and open to the public.

The celebration continues on “Free to Dream Weekend,” happening February 17-18, which will feature the national debut of “Tubman,” a theatrical performance covering the life of Harriet Tubman.  The performances will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.  Tickets are $15.  Ticketholders can also get access to an opening reception on Friday, a breakfast buffet on Saturday, and a vendor expo.  More information can be found at lexingtonlyric.tix.com.

