Wild Thyme -Belgian Endive with Walnut Gremolata

INGREDIENTS

¼ cup finely chopped walnuts (about 1 ounce)

2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley

2 teaspoons finely chopped lemon zest (from 1 lemon)

¼ teaspoon fleur de sel or sea salt

1 small garlic clove, finely minced (optional)

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

4 good-size heads Belgian endive, bottoms trimmed, cut in half lengthwise

Kosher salt AND Black pepper

1 tablespoon walnut oil

PREPARATION

To make the gremolata, mix together walnuts, parsley, lemon zest, fleur de sel and garlic, if using set aside.

Heat olive oil or butter in a medium or large skillet over medium heat. Place endive halves in the skillet, cut side down. They should not be touching one another. Season with kosher salt and pepper and cover pan loosely. Cook until golden brown on the cut side, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from heat and transfer to a platter or to individual plates, cut side up.

Sprinkle a generous tablespoon of gremolata over each endive half. Drizzle with walnut oil and serve warm.

