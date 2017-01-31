Spring Concert Series Announced for Bluegrass Museum

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) – The International Bluegrass Music Museum has announced the musicians who will play during their spring benefit concert series.

The series begins Feb. 17 with the Lexington,-based group, The Wooks and the Punch Brothers Noam Pikelny will close the series with a show on April 28.

In between, other acts scheduled to perform are Compton/Newberry, High Fidelity and Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass and Jenni Lyn Gardner.

Series tickets are available for $125, and the capacity is just 120 people. All shows begin at 7 p.m.

Money raised from the concert series will benefit the museum, which aims to preserve and honor the legacy of bluegrass music. For more information visit bluegrassmuseum.org or call 270-926-7891.

