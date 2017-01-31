School District Plans Survey to Improve Learning Environment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky’s largest school district plans to conduct a survey of parents, teachers and students to improve the learning environment for students.

Jefferson County Public Schools said in a statement that the survey will be conducted from Feb. 1 to March 24 and will gather information on a variety of topics including academic indicators, school community, safety and job satisfaction.

JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens said the district uses data gleaned in the anonymous surveys to “identify specific needs and craft strategies” to ensure students are successful in the classroom.

The annual surveys are given to students in grades 4-12, parents, teachers and staff.

