Saving Dubois Community Center

Since 1985, the Mt. Sterling Dubois Community Center has been providing recreational and educational programs to families in the area, and Taunya Jones and Tonia Anderson want to make sure the center still has years of community service to come.

Mt. Sterling DuBois School was a Rosenwald School built in 1929. This school taught grades 1-12th until August of 1964, as African American parents were preparing to boycott the city schools to protest a change in school integration plans, the school was burned down. The one building that stands today is the gymnasium.

The Mt. Sterling DuBois Community Center was born out of the Urban Renewal grant for the city of Mt. Sterling in the years of 1980-1986. This grant revitalized the neighborhood and renovated the gymnasium of the former DuBois High School. At the urging of the City, the Mt. Sterling-DuBois Community Center, INC. (MSDCC) a non-profit, non-stock corporation was formed and the City sold the building to MSDCC for $1.00 (one dollar).

MSDCC has owned and operated the building since that time. Over the past years (1985-current) the Center has been used often for many community-related, recreational and educational programs of an intergenerational array.

Now, a revitalization project will ensure the MSDCC will be ready to serve another generation. The MSDCC is taking donations through April 1st.

For more information, head to their Facebook page, or call (859) 274-8319.