Refugee: Screening is Already Tough

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – President Donald Trump has called for “extreme vetting” for people coming into the U.S. While we don’t know what the President means by that, ABC 36 talked with a Lexington woman who went through the process.

Dalal Al Haidari came to the United States four years ago from Iraq. She says normally the refugee screening process takes a year or two but it took her family four years. Her family had nearly lost hope the process was taking so long when they were finally cleared.

After spending a year as a refugee, Al Haidari got her green card and became a permanent resident. She now works as an interpreter for Kentucky Refugee Ministries and hopes to become a U.S. citizen soon.