MSU Receives $300K Grant for Space-Based Medical Research

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Tuesday,Morehead State University was rewarded a $300,000 grant from the Exomedicine Institute, a Kentucky based non-profit that fosters medical research and development in outer space.

The Exomedicine Center for Applied Technology will bring together scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs and students to design, develop and execute experiments which will then have the opportunity to be carried out aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

“Morehead is proud to be at the forefront of space-based medical research,” said Dr. Wayne Andrews, Morehead State University president. “The Exomedicine Center for Applied Technology will allow our students and professors to be a part of cutting-edge experimentation that has the potential to change lives and the future of life science research as we know it.”

“The microgravity environment of space represents a vast, untapped laboratory for exploring new medical solutions. Our investment in Morehead represents an important step toward mainstreaming this exciting new field,” said Dr. Kyle Keeney, executive director of the Exomedicine Institute. “Researchers are already discovering valuable new information about cancer, pharmaceuticals and even tissue regeneration from experiments on the International Space Station.”

To learn more about the Exomedicine Institute and space-based medical research, please visit www.exomedicine.com.