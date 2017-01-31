Mostly Cloudy And A Few Sprinkles Wednesday

Overview: Upper 40s continue for Wednesday, with colder temperatures returning Thursday into the weekend, with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. A few spotty rain showers will be possible on Wednesday, yet most of us will just have cloudy skies. The next best chance for precipitation will be on Sunday, with a chance for a widespread wintry mix. There is still plenty of uncertainty with regard to precipitation type and amounts for Sunday, so we will need to keep a close watch on this system. There seems to be a warming trend with more rain chances Monday into Tuesday of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures continue, with a low temperature of 35 degrees. A few sprinkles or flurries will be possible overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies will be around for Wednesday, with a few sprinkles possible, and a high temperature of 48 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures continue, with a low temperature of 27 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies will return for Groundhog Day Thursday, with a seasonably chilly high temperature of 40 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures will be around for Thursday night, with overnight low temperatures around 22 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies continue for Friday, with a chilly afternoon high temperature of 38 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and colder temperatures return, with a low temperature of 16 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be around for Saturday, with a high temperature of 37 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A little wintry mix to snow will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning, with an overnight low temperature of 31 degrees.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies and a chance for a more widespread wintry mix to rain will develop for Sunday, with an afternoon high temperature of 40 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Lingering rain will be possible for Sunday night, with an overnight low temperature of 35 degrees.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies and more rain chances continue for Monday, with a high temperature of 49 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and chilly temperatures continue, with a chance for a few rain showers. Overnight low temperatures will be around 46 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers continue, with a high temperature of 60 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers