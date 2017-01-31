Mostly Cloudy, Mild & Gusty Tuesday

Temps are mild in the middle 40’s starting off your Tuesday morning, cloud cover continue to move in from the north. Winds will be breezy today with occasional gusts over 30 mph, skies are mostly cloudy and temps will be in the low 50’s. An isolated rain shower is possible overnight tonight with low temps in the low to mid 30’s. Overcast skies for your Wednesday with light winds and high temps in the mid to upper 40’s. Colder air settles in for the end of your work and school week, high Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 30’s. Snow showers possible Saturday night and a rain/snow mix possible by Sunday.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke