UPDATE: Fatal Jackson Co. Shooting Victim Identified

MCKEE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police have released the identity of a man who was shot to death in Jackson County on Monday evening.

Troopers say the victim is 45-year-old Michael Martin. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner.

According to investigators, Martin and another man were involved in an argument at the end of a driveway on D & M Road, when the shooting occurred.

State Police say they were called to the scene at about 10:00 p.m.

Troopers say the accused shooter has been questioned, but charges have not been filed at this time.

Martin’s body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

