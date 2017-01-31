Gov. Bevin to Stump for Gillespie in Virginia Race

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is planning a visit to Virginia to help Republican Ed Gillespie’s bid for governor.

Gillespie’s campaign announced Tuesday that the two will campaign together in Lynchburg and Staunton on Feb. 9.

Bevin joins a growing list of current and former GOP governors supporting Gillespie. The former chairman of the Republican National Committee is the party establishment’s favorite in a four-way GOP primary contest.

The governor’s race in Virginia is among the most closely watched contests in the country this year. Liberal groups have vowed to make it a referendum on President Donald Trump’s first year in office.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.