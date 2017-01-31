Frankfort PD Ask for Donations to Make “We Care Kits”

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Frankfort Police Department posted on Facebook that they are creating a “We Care Kit” program that will provide assistance to the homeless, victims of domestic violence, and other individuals in need living in the community.

The We Care Kits will contain items that will provide the less fortunate with some comfort and dignity.

FPD officers will carry the kits in their cruisers to be handed out as needed. The kits will also be available at the police department.

The program will kick off March 1, 2017. During the month of February, the Frankfort Police Department is asking the community to bring in any of the items listed below to help fill the kits. Donations will be accepted at the police department Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Police are asking for donations of the following items:

• Combs or Brushes

• Toothbrushes

• Dental Floss

• Soap

• Hand Sanitizer

• Small Packages of Tissues

• Shampoo

• Lotion

• Deodorant

• Lip Balm

• Socks

• Snack Food Packages (crackers, granola, cookies, etc.)

• Gallon Sized Plastic Bags