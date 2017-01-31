“Failure: A Love Story” – Athens West Theatre Company

Daniel Ellis and Jerre Dye drop by the studio to tell Katie Solove about the Athens West Theatre Company’s upcoming production of “Failure: A Love Story.”

The Chicago Sun Times describes the comedy as, “A wholly wonderful show that is profound, yet at the very same time whimsical beyond all imagining — a show in which time is of the essence, and in which love and death (especially death that comes suddenly and prematurely) conjoin in the strangest yet most beautiful of waltzes.”

Tuneful songs, and a whimsical chorus follow the story of Nelly, Jenny June, and Gerty as they live out their lives above the family clock repair shop near the Chicago River, before their time unexpectedly runs out. The show is a magical, musical fable where, in the end, the power of love is far greater than any individual’s successes or failures.

Performances are running from Friday, February 3rd through Sunday, February 19th.

For more information, or to buy tickets, head to athenswest.net, or call (859) 425-2550.