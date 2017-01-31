Coroner Asks for Help Finding Family, Friends of Deceased Man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner is asking for help from the public in locating the family of a man who recently died at UK Medical Center.

The coroner says Robert Nickerson, 50, was a homeless man, last living near the railroad tracks in the area of Hayman Avenue and Magazine Street in Lexington.

Nickerson died on Monday of natural causes, according to the coroner.

No further information on Nickerson is available.

Anyone with any information on Nickerson’s family is asked to call the coroner at (859) 455-5700.

