We love highlighting local organizations that make it their mission to help bring our community together and make it a better place. Today, Becca Self, Executive Director of FoodChain stopped by to talk to Katie Solove about they are helping to connect the community to fresh foods.

If you want to know more about how you can get involved, visit their Facebook, website or give them a ring at (859) 428-8380.

FoodChain is located at 501 W 6th St in Lexington.