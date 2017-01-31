Chef’s Cuisine at the Hilary J. Boone Center

Doug High sits down with Seth Russell and Holly Jones Clark to talk about the amazing cuisine, including their signature shrimp and grits, available at the Hilary J. Boone Center.

The Hilary J. Boone Center at the University of Kentucky is among the premier venues for dining and events in the Bluegrass. A stone’s throw from the Singletary Center for the Arts, the Club features beautifully appointed space for everything from daily dining to corporate functions to full-scale weddings.

Members may book up to eight private rooms, the courtyard, and gated terrace, while enjoying delicious cuisine prepared by an award-winning culinary staff and outstanding service members.

With more than 20,000 square feet of meeting and dining space and lovely décor, the Boone Center offers a warm and functional atmosphere, seating up to nearly 600 guests. Special event and wedding coordinators are on hand for all events.

Membership is open to Faculty/Staff, Alumni, UK Alumni Association Members, UK Departments, Corporations, Fellows, Parents, and Retirees. Members also enjoy the benefit of Club membership in the Association of College and University Clubs that grants reciprocal privileges to nearly 80 clubs in the nation and around the world. The Club at UK’s Spindletop Hall is the sister club to the Hilary J. Boone Center.

For more information, visit boonecenter.uky.edu or call (859) 257-1133.