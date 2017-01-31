UPDATE: Victim in Fatal Casey Co. Fire Identified

LIBERTY, Ky. (WTVQ) -Kentucky State Police say they have identified a woman who died in a fire early Sunday morning in Casey County.

Troopers say the victim is 25-year-old Brandi Nix, of Burnside.

33-year-old Jeremy Wilkerson, of Windsor, and a Nix’s 3-year-old daughter, Arianna Nix, survived the fire, but remain in the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say they think the fire started because of an electrical issue. No foul play is suspected.

