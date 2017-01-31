Blue Grass Airport Sets Passenger Record for 2016

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As it approaches its 70th year of operation, the Blue Grass Airport enjoyed a record number of passengers in 2016, topping out at 1,309,765 passengers.

The number is a 5.5% increase over last year and is the third consecutive year the airport has seen a record number of travelers.

Airport officials attribute the growth to new seasonal flights on Allegiant to Savannah/Hilton Head and Baltimore/Washington, D.C., United Airlines’ non-stop daily service between Lexington and Newark Liberty International Airport, and Delta Airlines increased service to Minneapolis-St. Paul.

The airport says 2017 is off to a good start, with Allegiant’s seasonal Savannah/Hilton Head and Baltimore flights beginning earlier in the season.