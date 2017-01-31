Addiction Recovery Center for Pregnant Women Open in Louisa

LOUISA, Ky. (AP) – A center that provides drug and alcohol treatment for pregnant women is open in Louisa.

The Daily Independent (http://bit.ly/2kNHjTh) reported Monday that Karen’s Place Maternity Center is now accepting new clients. The 16-bed center offers opioid detoxification, stabilization and residential treatment services for women with substance use disorders.

Clients have the opportunity to receive residential treatment through their baby’s delivery and up to three months post-delivery, while learning neonatal care skills.

Tim Robinson, CEO of Addiction Recovery Care, which operates the Louisa center, says over 1,400 babies in Kentucky were born with neonatal abstinence syndrome in 2014.

The center also offers weekly clinical programming, counseling and peer support groups.

Addiction Recovery Care operates six other residential substance abuse treatment facilities in Kentucky, including three for men and three for women.

