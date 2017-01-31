4 Hurt in Helicopter Crash During Training at Fort Campbell

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) – Fort Campbell says four soldiers have been injured in a helicopter crash at the Army post.

The post said in a news release the crash happened during training shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday. The helicopter is a UH-60 Blackhawk from the 101st Airborne Division.

The post didn’t immediately release the names of those injured or the nature of their injuries, but said they were taken to medical treatment facilities.

The crash is being investigated.

Fort Campbell is located on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line.

 

