2014 Robbery, Murder Suspects in Court Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The cases of a 2014 armed robbery of a Quality Inn in Lexington, and the robbery and murder of a marine at a Lexington bar will be tried together.

Quincinio Canada and Dawan Mulazim, two of the three on trial for the crimes, went before a judge Tuesday morning.

In June of 2014, Jonathan Price, a Kentucky marine, was shot and killed outside the Austin City Saloon in Lexington while out celebrating his wife’s birthday.

Officers say two men approached the couple, one holding a gun, and demanded money.

Price was fatally shot in the robbery, while his wife, Megan Price, was shot in the leg.

On Tuesday, Quincinio Canada was set a bond hearing and Dawan Mulazim was set a bond for One hundred thousand dollars.

They both will go back to court on Feb. 8.

Shalonda Smith, believed to be the wife of Mulazim, was indicted for hiding evidence.