Wild Thyme – Henry Bain Sauce

Henry Bain Sauce

Ingredients

⅓ cup mango or peach chutney, best available. 4 tablespoons of your favorite steak sauce. (A1) 4 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce. 4 tablespoons chili sauce. 2 tablespoon ketchup. Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Hot sauce, to taste. 4 tablespoons chopped watercress, optional.

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl and whisk together until well blended .Serve with beef tenderloin or seared steak.

