UPDATE: Missing Pine Knot Man Found Safe

PINE KNOT, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police say a Pine Knot man, who had been missing since January 26, 2017, was found safe Monday afternoon.

33-year old Joshua Roberts hadn’t been seen since leaving for work last Thursday.

He doesn’t have a vehicle, so he walks to places, often through wooded areas, according to State Police.

McCreary County Search and Rescue initially searched the area around Roberts’ home, but he wasn’t found until today around 4:00 p.m., according to KSP.

Investigators didn’t release any details about how Roberts was found, where or where he had been the last 5-days.