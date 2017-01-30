UK President Releases Statement on Trump Immigration Order

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Eli Capilouto, President of University of Kentucky, has issued a statement detailing how the school is responding to President Donald Trump’s Executive Order, signed last Friday, that curbs immigration from 7 countries.

In the statement, Capilouto cites the diversity of the staff, faculty, and student body that make up UK, saying, Staff and administrators come from large cities and small provinces around the world to work tirelessly in support of our collective work to teach, to train, to create, and to heal.”

Capilouto says the university is “closely monitoring” the implications of the Executive Order, including lawsuits blocking or limiting portions of the Order, in an effort to determine their impact on school-affiliated individuals.

In the statement, Capilouto advises caution to potentially affected members of the UK community “to refrain from traveling abroad until we understand the Order, its impact, and its future implementation.” School employees and administrators are also being advised to reach out to anyone potentially affected by the order with resources.

Capilouto says the university will cooperate with federal officials in accordance with “relevant federal laws.”

“This is a time of uncertainty and heightened anxiety for many in our community,” writes Capilouto. “We are committed to supporting our affected students and scholars during this unsettling time, and providing clarity, when possible, about the legal and political landscape.”