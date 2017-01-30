TRAFFIC ALERT: I-64 Lane Closure in Franklin Co. Scheduled Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is alerting drivers to a scheduled lane closure on I-64 eastbound in Franklin County happening on Tuesday evening.

Crews will be cleaning drains and shoulders along the bridge over the Kentucky River around mile point 55.

The left lane of I-64 eastbound will be closed between mile markers 55 and 56 Tuesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m.

KYTC is asking drivers to slow down in the work area, and to keep an eye out for crew members next to the open lane.