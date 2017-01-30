TRAFFIC ALERT: I-64 Lane Closure in Franklin Co. Scheduled Tuesday

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is alerting drivers to a scheduled lane closure on I-64 eastbound in Franklin County happening on Tuesday evening.

Crews will be cleaning drains and shoulders along the bridge over the Kentucky River around mile point 55.

The left lane of I-64 eastbound will be closed between mile markers 55 and 56 Tuesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m.

KYTC is asking drivers to slow down in the work area, and to keep an eye out for crew members next to the open lane.

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Scam Alert
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
SCAM ALERT: Don’t Fall for “Sweetheart” Scam
Read More»
Valley View Ferry
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Valley View Ferry Operating Again
Read More»
Valley View Ferry
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Valley View Ferry Remains Closed Due to High Water
Read More»
﻿
More News»